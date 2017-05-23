Preview Form Autofill in Firefox Nightly

An early version of the new Form Autofill feature is ready for testing by early adopters with U.S. addresses and websites using Firefox Nightly on desktop. Form Autofill helps you fill out addresses in online forms. You can give the work-in-progress a try and watch it improve over time but keep in mind there are many more months of work left to go.
Firefox has an existing form history feature, which helps you fill out one field at a time using frecency. In contrast, Form Autofill completes all related address fields when you select a suggestion from the autocomplete dropdown on the focused field. Autofill profiles can contain one or more of the following: name, mailing address, phone number, and/or email. Multiple profiles are supported, so, for example, you can have separate personal and work profiles.
To give Form Autofill a try, make sure you’re running Firefox Nightly and open Privacy preferences (you can type about:preferences#privacy in the address bar). Click the “Saved Profiles…” button beside “Enable Profile Autofill” and then click “Add” and save a new address. Then visit our demo page or other sites using the HTML5 autocomplete attribute, and you should see the autofill dropdown as seen in the image above.
Take a look at the Form Autofill wiki page for much more information and to get involved.
Thanks,
–The Form Autofill Team
P.S. Thanks to Kit Cambridge for proofreading.
