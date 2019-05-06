There have been many improvements to the password manager in Firefox and some of them may take a while to be noticed so I thought I would highlight some of the user-facing ones in version 67:

Credit for the fixes goes to Jared Wein, Sam Foster, Prathiksha Guruprasad, and myself. The full list of password manager improvements in Firefox 67 can be found on Bugzilla and there are many more to come in Firefox 68 so stay tuned…





